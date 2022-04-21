DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Drucker acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 107.76, a current ratio of 107.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORGN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

