DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Westlake by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Westlake by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Westlake by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $1,002,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

Westlake stock opened at $130.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $131.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

