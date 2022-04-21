DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 120,853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 724.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 60,020 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLNG opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $32.77.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.68%.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

