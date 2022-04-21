DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schrödinger by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 137.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Schrödinger by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 33.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.99. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.