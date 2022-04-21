DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,663 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autohome were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autohome by 799.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 438,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 61.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 11.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

