DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,328 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,411,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.34. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

