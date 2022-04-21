DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 890 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in QCR were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $916.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

QCRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About QCR (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.