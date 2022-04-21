DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $143,000 Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVEI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $65.52 on Thursday. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

