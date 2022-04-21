DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 57,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 181,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,730,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 400.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

