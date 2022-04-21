DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,401.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842 in the last 90 days.

HOOD opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

