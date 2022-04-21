DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.