DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Ebang International worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ebang International by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ebang International by 38.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 669,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 185,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ebang International by 2,288.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 300,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ebang International by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 69,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ebang International by 374.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 103,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBON stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

