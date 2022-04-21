DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,601 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ozon were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ozon by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ozon by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $3,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $7,036,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ozon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 56,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

OZON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $67.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

