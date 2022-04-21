Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.55

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.55 ($17.80) and traded as high as €17.24 ($18.53). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €17.14 ($18.43), with a volume of 6,302,319 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.86 ($25.66).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

