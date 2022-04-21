Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.37. Approximately 454,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 192,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,903 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after purchasing an additional 668,060 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 170,645 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.