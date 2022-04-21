Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.83

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.83 and traded as high as C$75.57. Dollarama shares last traded at C$75.48, with a volume of 369,394 shares trading hands.

DOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$22.10 billion and a PE ratio of 37.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

