Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,347,000 after buying an additional 412,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,953,000 after purchasing an additional 426,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after buying an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.43. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

