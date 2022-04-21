e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $29.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

