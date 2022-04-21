Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Short Interest Update

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of ELMS opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELMS shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.