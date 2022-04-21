Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,616 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $130,274,000 after purchasing an additional 470,617 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 44,559 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.05.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.34. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

