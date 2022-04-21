Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELOX shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.35. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

