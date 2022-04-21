Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ ELYS opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 4.52.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.