Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Emclaire Financial worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMCF opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.49. Emclaire Financial has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

Emclaire Financial ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.16%.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

