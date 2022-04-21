Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,104,000 after buying an additional 2,249,296 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 73,550 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.