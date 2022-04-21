Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Endeavor Group posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.79.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 25.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 28.89 and a 200-day moving average of 29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,326,000 after buying an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $119,510,000. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,519,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after buying an additional 2,311,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

