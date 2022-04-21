Enviva (NYSE:EVA) PT Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

EVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 1.07. Enviva has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enviva by 88.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

