EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EQT were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in EQT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

