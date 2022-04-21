Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

ETD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

