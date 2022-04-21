European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Trading 0.8% Higher

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 737 ($9.59) and last traded at GBX 734 ($9.55). 42,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 193,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 728 ($9.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of £755.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

About European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT)

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The fund highlights are the potential for attractive tax-exempt income each month and a portfolio that seeks to maintain an average portfolio credit quality of investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.