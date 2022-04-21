Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.
EVLO opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
