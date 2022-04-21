Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

EVLO opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 81.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.