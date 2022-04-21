Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 36,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $107,009.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $263,489. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Eyenovia by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.63.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

