EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EZGO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in EZGO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EZGO opened at $1.03 on Thursday. EZGO Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

