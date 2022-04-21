Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.35

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 4290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The firm has a market cap of $723.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

