FinWise Bancorp (FINW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FINW opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 464,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.79% of FinWise Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.