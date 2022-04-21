First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.55

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.55 and traded as high as $28.74. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 476,276 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

