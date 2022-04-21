Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.20. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 28,999 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.60% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

