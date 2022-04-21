Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.40. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 559,746 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 70.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 46.6% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

