Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $32.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 216.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLNC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,854,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,041,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

