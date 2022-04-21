FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.63

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.63 and traded as high as $18.84. FONAR shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 10,414 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FONAR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

