Fortive (FTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Fortive to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Fortive has set its Q1 guidance at $0.65-0.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.00-3.13 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

