Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security has set its FY22 guidance at $6.35 to $6.55 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBHS opened at $72.53 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,089 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

