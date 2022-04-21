Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

FRPT stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

