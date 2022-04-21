Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.79. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 38,832 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $51.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 1.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

