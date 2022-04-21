FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL opened at $4.91 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

FCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.