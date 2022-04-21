Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Futu were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Futu by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 595,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,028,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

FUTU opened at $33.21 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

