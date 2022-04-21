FY2023 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

CAE stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at $1,748,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at $448,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

