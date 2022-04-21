FY2023 EPS Estimates for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

