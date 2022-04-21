FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.50 price objective on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CSFB raised their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.36.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$58.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$118.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$58.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Insiders have sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 in the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

