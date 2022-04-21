FY2023 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Keyera in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.28.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$33.81 on Wednesday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$25.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

