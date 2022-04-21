FY2023 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.52. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.58.

TSE TRP opened at C$72.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.11. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$70.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$575,636.26. Also, Director Mark Yeomans purchased 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,185.73. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

